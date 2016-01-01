Marlene Cullen's

Welcome to The Write Spot - an interactive online writing community offering inspiration and writing prompts to spark your writing. Post your writing on The Write Spot Blog and receive feedback. Contact Marlene if you want to post a book review or be a Featured Writer. Click on Writers Forum, Jumpstart or Resources for writing events in Northern California
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
November 7, 14, 21, 28
2017: January 9 and 23 (Jumpstart does not meet Jan. 2, 16 nor 30)
9:30 am to 11:30 am
Tuesdays: November 1, 8, 15, 22
Jumpstart does not meet at PCC in December 2016 nor January 2017
2017: February 7, 14, 21, 28 • April 4, 11, 18, 25
I enjoyed everything: the prompts, the atmosphere and the variety of writing. — Sherry
Learn about Northern California Writing Conferences.
Should you attend a writing conference? How can you decide which one to attend?
Join us and learn about the many conferences available in Northern California. Conference representatives will discuss topics, dates, and prices. We’ll meet as a group and hear what makes each conference unique. Visit conference representatives at their display tables.
What you need to know to decide if a writing conference is in your future and information to decide which one to attend.
Attend this Writers Forum to learn about:
Writers Forum has been pivotal in getting me motivated, focused, and published. Thank you for such a wonderful venue. — D. Zelenakova
You might know that I facilitate Jumpstart writing workshops. One day, a participant read her freewrite which contained the phrase, “Despair and broken promises.” I immediately thought that would make a great writing prompt. What do you think? And that reminds me, during this season of many deaths, if you need to write a condolence note and are stymied about what to write, take a look at “The Condolence Note – What to Write.” You might get some ideas. Today’s writing prompt: Despair and broken promises. Post your writing on The Write Spot Blog and I’ll offer commentary . . . always positive.