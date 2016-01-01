Marlene Cullen's

Writers Forum 2017

March 16 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Petaluma Community Center

Learn about Northern California Writing Conferences.



Should you attend a writing conference? How can you decide which one to attend?



Join us and learn about the many conferences available in Northern California. Conference representatives will discuss topics, dates, and prices. We’ll meet as a group and hear what makes each conference unique. Visit conference representatives at their display tables.



What you need to know to decide if a writing conference is in your future and information to decide which one to attend.



Attend this Writers Forum to learn about:

Mendocino Coast Writers Conference

Napa Valley Writers’ Conference

Redwood Branch of The California Writers Club

and more.