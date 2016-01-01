Marlene Cullen's

Welcome to The Write Spot - an interactive online writing community offering inspiration and writing prompts to spark your writing. Post your writing on The Write Spot Blog and receive feedback. Contact Marlene if you want to post a book review or be a Featured Writer. Click on Writers Forum, Jumpstart or Resources for writing events in Northern California

Mark your Calendar

Jumpstart Writing Workshops

Copperfield's Bookstore 140 Kentucky Street, Petaluma

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

November 7, 14, 21, 28

2017: January 9 and 23 (Jumpstart does not meet Jan. 2, 16 nor 30)

Petaluma Community Center 320 No. McDowell Blvd. Petaluma

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Tuesdays: November 1, 8, 15, 22

Jumpstart does not meet at PCC in December 2016 nor January 2017

2017: February 7, 14, 21, 28 • April 4, 11, 18, 25

I enjoyed everything: the prompts, the atmosphere and the variety of writing. — Sherry

Writers Forum 2017

March 16 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Petaluma Community Center

Learn about Northern California Writing Conferences.

Should you attend a writing conference? How can you decide which one to attend?

Join us and learn about the many conferences available in Northern California. Conference representatives will discuss topics, dates, and prices. We’ll meet as a group and hear what makes each conference unique. Visit conference representatives at their display tables.

What you need to know to decide if a writing conference is in your future and information to decide which one to attend.

Attend this Writers Forum to learn about:

  • Mendocino Coast Writers Conference
  • Napa Valley Writers’ Conference
  • Redwood Branch of The California Writers Club
  • and more.

Writers Forum has been pivotal in getting me motivated, focused, and published. Thank you for such a wonderful venue. — D. Zelenakova

The Write Spot Blog

Most Recent Posts

Despair and broken promises. Prompt #306

You might know that I facilitate Jumpstart writing workshops. One day, a participant read her freewrite which contained the phrase, “Despair and broken promises.” I immediately thought that would make a great writing prompt.  What do you think? And that reminds me, during this season of many deaths, if you need to write a condolence note and are stymied about what to write, take a look at “The Condolence Note – What to Write.”  You might get some ideas. Today’s writing prompt:  Despair and broken promises. Post your writing on The Write Spot Blog and I’ll offer commentary  . . . always positive.

The Write Spot Blog is a writing goldmine of information, help and encouragement. — Kelly

